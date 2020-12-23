Column: A time of peace, traditions

I grew up without television and without Santa Claus. That’s not because television had not been invented when I was a child. Rather, it was because there was no money in the family budget to buy a television set (which in many respects was a blessing in disguise).
Santa Claus was a different story. He showed up at school Christmas parties. He didn’t show up at our place, though, because my father didn’t believe in Santa Claus. That was not because my father was mean-spirited. He was not. Rather, it was because he believed that Santa Claus interfered with the true meaning of Christmas, which my father emphasized, was about the birth of the baby Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem.
Christmas was a very special time of the year for our family. It was just that Santa Claus was not part of our celebration of Christmas.
Like all families, we had some holiday traditions, many of which we still celebrate today. One was that Christmas Eve involved a very simple meal. No hustle and bustle getting the meal prepared. No piles of pots and pans that my sister and I had to scrub until they were shiny clean. Just a very simple meal.
Yulegrout, white rice that we would eat with cream and sugar and perhaps a touch of cinnamon, was the main course. My paternal grandfather, who was born in Norway, explained that in Norway, rich and poor alike would eat this very simple meal. I don’t know if that was actually the case or if it was just rationalization on the part of my grandfather since we were dirt poor.
We would then gather around the Christmas tree and have our own little Christmas program. Each member of the family would choose a Christmas carol to sing. (There was a period in my life when my favorite carol was "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing," which I believed was about an angel named "Hark," who liked to sing.)
Someone would read the Christmas story, always in the King James version of the Bible because my father believed that was the true version of the Bible.
We would then open our gifts. They often included something my mother had made for us on her treadle-powered sewing machine (which I now have at our cabin) – a shirt, or perhaps a new pair of pajamas.
Christmas Day would involve a big meal with extended family, which always featured lutefisk, a peculiar Scandinavian affliction that involves sun-dried cod soaked in lye, a tradition that we most emphatically have not continued.
Because the pandemic has resulted in family separation (my wife is in Los Angeles helping our daughter and son-in-law care for our grandson), this Christmas will be different.
I will, however, be maintaining many of our family traditions. I will be having a very simple meal on Christmas Eve, which will feature Yulegrout. My wife made some lefse, a thin potato pancake baked on a hot grill, and kringla, a sweet bread tied in a little bow, which she froze and sent to me prior to Thanksgiving. I will thaw some out and have them for my dinner, both on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day.
My dinner on Christmas Day will be a bit fancier, featuring Alaska king crab legs, which I have stashed away in the freezer, and brown rice.
On Christmas Eve, I will be reading the Christmas story in Luke 2 in the King James version of the Bible. Because the words are so beautiful, I will probably read them out loud, even though there is no one here to hear them, other than Abby, our yellow lab.
It begins with words I have heard so many times that I know them by heart: "And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus . . . ." And it ends with the joyous song of the angels, "Glory to God in the highest, and on earth, peace, good will toward men."
For all people, regardless of their religious beliefs and holiday traditions, may this be a time of peace and good will.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu