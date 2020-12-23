Column: A time of peace, traditions

I grew up without television and without Santa Claus. That’s not because television had not been invented when I was a child. Rather, it was because there was no money in the family budget to buy a television set (which in many respects was a blessing in disguise).

Santa Claus was a different story. He showed up at school Christmas parties. He didn’t show up at our place, though, because my father didn’t believe in Santa Claus. That was not because my father was mean-spirited. He was not. Rather, it was because he believed that Santa Claus interfered with the true meaning of Christmas, which my father emphasized, was about the birth of the baby Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem.

Christmas was a very special time of the year for our family. It was just that Santa Claus was not part of our celebration of Christmas.

Like all families, we had some holiday traditions, many of which we still celebrate today. One was that Christmas Eve involved a very simple meal. No hustle and bustle getting the meal prepared. No piles of pots and pans that my sister and I had to scrub until they were shiny clean. Just a very simple meal.