Column: A tough choice in Afghanistan

It is understandable that many Americans have lost track of what this more than18-year-old war is, or was, about. Forty-five percent of us say the United States made the right decision by going into Afghanistan and 39% say it was wrong to do so, according to a 2018 Pew Research Center poll.

And it is therefore understandable that President Donald Trump would pursue a negotiated exit for the roughly 13,000 U.S. military personnel who remain. Any president would be tempted to try.

As far back as 2009, a top adviser to then-President Barack Obama urged him to slash what was at the time a 30,000-troop U.S. contingent, abandoning the goal of protecting Afghan civilians from the Taliban in favor of more limited drone strikes, special forces missions and bombing raids against al-Qaida.

The top adviser? Vice President Joe Biden. We'll never know what would have happened if Obama had adopted the Biden plan, just as we'll never know what would have happened if President George W. Bush had decided to exit Afghanistan in 2002 after dealing what was, in hindsight, a permanently crippling blow to al-Qaeda — or if he had remained focused on Afghanistan rather than opening a costly new war with Iraq.

What we do know is that the strategy Obama adopted, a counterinsurgency campaign led by 100,000 troops, yielded mixed results.