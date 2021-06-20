Column: An Open with a little karma of its own

SAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm had safely deposited his infant son back in his wife's arms by the time a seemingly unflappable Louis Oosthuizen finally coughed it up on the 17th hole at Torrey Pines. He stood, hands on hips, watching on TV as Oosthuizen's par putt slid past the hole and it became increasingly clear he would become a U.S. Open champion.

Just behind him, Bryson DeChambeau was tapping in for par on No. 18 — but for once he wasn't must-see TV. DeChambeau's collapse on the back nine Sunday was as epic as it was shocking though it wasn't as if he didn't have a lot of company.

He did, however, have an explanation that any hacker can relate to.

"It's golf. It's life,'' DeChambeau said. ``I'm just proud that I can hold my head up right now.''

"It's golf. It's life,'' DeChambeau said. ``I'm just proud that I can hold my head up right now.''

But the best municipal course to sit on the edge of the Pacific Ocean wasn't supposed to kick everyone around like this.

DeChambeau had the lead with 10 holes to play, then proceeded to play them 8-over par. Oosthuizen was as steady as could be before finding a canyon off the 17th tee that doomed his chances.