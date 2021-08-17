Column: Backing the blue

Last week, former President Donald Trump ratcheted up his efforts to turn Ashli Babbitt, the insurrectionist who was slain in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, into a martyr. He went so far as to say she "truly loved America." This — despite video of Babbitt climbing through a broken door in the Speaker’s Lobby, which led to the chambers where lawmakers were hiding during the terrorist attack that ultimately left more Americans dead than the one in Benghazi.

"The destruction of property, violent assaults on law enforcement officers, and imminent physical threats to elected officials betray the values of our democracy," FBI Director Christopher A. Wray said in a statement before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in June.

Trump's attempt to rebrand Babbit was in line with his continuing efforts to stoke support for his lie that the election was stolen. But what made this week's statements particularly disturbing — even for him — was his characterizing the law enforcement officer who pulled the trigger as a murderer:

"We know who he is," he said in the statement.

Feels like a threat to me.

But even if you don't agree with my assessment, can we at least agree he's not backing the blue?