Column: Beware of the antibody tests

This sentence was in a recent Journal of the American Medical Association: "The current landscape of antibody tests in the US is varied and remains clinically unverified with no peer-reviewed parallel evaluations of available antibody assays.”
The English version: we don't know what a COVID-19 antibody test means. If that is true we should restrict their use, or at least be clear about what they can’t tell you.
First, the vocabulary:
1. Molecular tests (polymerase chain reaction or "PCR"): done with swabs stuck in your nose or throat, these tests are used to diagnose infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This test is accurate when used properly and when there is enough genetic material of the virus present to be detected; they are quite "sensitive."
2. Antibody tests ("serology"): blood tests used to show that the immune system has responded to infection with SARS-CoV-2. Under ideal circumstances, a positive test tells that you have been infected and may be immune and resistant to reinfection. We are far from ideal circumstances in the development of serology for COVID-19.
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) amplifies sequences of the building blocks (called bases) from the genetic material of the virus (RNA). These sequences are so unique to the COVID-19 virus that other viruses do not interfere with the accuracy of tests. This is science!
By contrast, serology detects a person’s immune response to the protein building blocks of SARS-CoV-2 (there are 29, each with multiple targets that antibodies can recognize). After infection, a complicated mixture of antibodies is made. A test may identify a number of these antibodies, and some may be shared with other viruses. There are four coronaviruses that cause common colds. They have infected and reinfected most of the population; many people have antibodies to them and they can react in a serology test for COVID-19 producing a false positive result (a positive test in someone never infected with SARS-CoV-2).
When someone may have been infected is important. Antibodies are absent until the second week of infection and can disappear in the weeks and months after recovery. Infected people with minimal symptoms may not make antibodies at all in some tests. Bottom line: each test needs independent characterization to understand which tests are giving us the right answers under what circumstances. Antibody tests, in contrast to PCR, involve much art!
There is just too little information to understand when tests are truly positive or negative vs. falsely positive or negative. Tests in the U.S. have been rolled out with great (some would say far too much) haste. Our understanding of their performance is skeletal, and it comes only from their manufacturers without independent scientific verification — a real red flag for competent physicians. I am confident good ones are coming, but they need much more study than is available.
Statistical methods can adjust for the lack of verification when serology tests are used for public health surveillance, especially if followed repeatedly in a population over extended periods, but these methods do not apply to individual results. Worse, even when an antibody test is a true positive or true negative, I do not know what the presence or absence of antibody means for an individual person.
If you have antibodies to measles or hepatitis A, you know you are immune. But what if you have antibodies to the AIDS virus, hepatitis C virus, or herpes (or any number of other viruses)? They do not signify you are immune, and infection with each persists in the presence of high levels of antibodies. In other words, the nature of the immune response, and what constitutes immunity, is distinct for each infection.
We know too little about the immune response in COVID-19 to tell you what having antibodies says about immunity, even when a test is accurate.
Should you be tested for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies at the end of May 2020? The guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Infectious Diseases Society of America are clear: These tests cannot be used to make day-to-day recommendations to individuals.
1. A positive test does not allow your return to work after COVID-19, confident you are immune and safe from reinfection.
2. It does not prove you cannot transmit the virus to a susceptible contact. In other words, a positive test will not convince me that you can visit your grandkids or grandparents safely.
I would not get an antibody test outside of a properly designed public health survey; qualification of a donor with molecular documentation of infection who wants to donate convalescent plasma; or in the context of a formal study designed to provide data for the many questions above.
That’s the bad news, but stay tuned for a couple months. We are learning.
Louis M. Katz MD, Medical Director, Scott County Health Department
