Column: Beware of the antibody tests

By contrast, serology detects a person’s immune response to the protein building blocks of SARS-CoV-2 (there are 29, each with multiple targets that antibodies can recognize). After infection, a complicated mixture of antibodies is made. A test may identify a number of these antibodies, and some may be shared with other viruses. There are four coronaviruses that cause common colds. They have infected and reinfected most of the population; many people have antibodies to them and they can react in a serology test for COVID-19 producing a false positive result (a positive test in someone never infected with SARS-CoV-2).

When someone may have been infected is important. Antibodies are absent until the second week of infection and can disappear in the weeks and months after recovery. Infected people with minimal symptoms may not make antibodies at all in some tests. Bottom line: each test needs independent characterization to understand which tests are giving us the right answers under what circumstances. Antibody tests, in contrast to PCR, involve much art!