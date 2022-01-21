Column: Biden can't blame GOP for his failures

Why did Biden refuse to cooperate? Simple: Because Democrats wanted to use covid relief as a pretext to pass all sorts of liberal spending projects that had nothing to do with the pandemic. Just before it passed, White House press secretary Jen Psaki boasted it was the "most progressive bill in American history." A bipartisan bill would have required making concessions. Biden chose to get everything he wanted rather than compromise with Republicans.

Despite this, Senate Republicans returned to the negotiating table to forge a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Biden did his level best to sabotage it at every turn. In June, after Republicans and Democrats reached agreement on an infrastructure framework, Biden threatened to veto the deal if Congress did not first pass his massive Democrat-only Build Back Better social spending bill. Then, he issued an extraordinary eight-paragraph statement walking back his veto threat, promising not to link the two bills. Then he broke his word and urged members of his own party to take the infrastructure bill hostage as leverage to pass Build Back Better. With Biden's blessing, they held up the bill for months.