Column: Breonna Taylor's worth

Start with the tissue-thin search warrant authorizing the March 13 raid that led to Taylor's death. Police were after a man named Jamarcus Glover, who they believed was operating a small-scale illegal drug business — at a location nowhere near the tidy, middle-class apartment complex where Taylor lived.

Taylor was a hospital emergency room technician who had had an on-again, off-again romantic relationship with Glover. In January, police had seen Glover enter Taylor's apartment, emerge with a package and drive to "a known drug house." On that basis, a judge approved a "no-knock" warrant to bust into Taylor's place in search of illegal drugs or drug money — none of which was found there. Glover himself was already in custody at the time of the raid.

Then, consider the preparation for this raid, already taking place on flimsy pretenses and employing a risky tactic. Police knew Taylor's name from the license plate on her car, but knew nothing else about her. They did not know that by March, she had broken it off with Glover and had a new boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. They did not know that Taylor's friends were reportedly happy she seemed to be settling down with a good man. They did not know Walker was living with Taylor at the apartment — and that he would be there, asleep beside Taylor, when they arrived.