Column: Courting Trump. Rod Blagojevich's twist on history

SPRINGFIELD — Arrogant and combative have become servile and obsequious.

That’s all I could think when I read Rod Blagojevich’s latest mash note to Donald Trump.

As most everyone knows, the former Illinois governor is locked up in a federal prison for multiple counts of corruption and wants the president to pardon him. Based on the tone of his essay this month in NewsMax, he must really, really want out.

Despite holding a history degree from Northwestern, Blagojevich’s composition shows him to be lacking in historical perspective and void of shame.

"He was always like a boxer ready to go out and fight. With Blagojevich, it was never like he was seeking a meeting of the minds to get something accomplished," said former state Sen. Denny Jacobs of East Moline.

I dealt with the Blagojevich administration daily for his entire time in office. I’m still amazed by what I witnessed.

During a formal meeting in the governor’s office, Blagojevich got in a shouting match with then-Sen. Mike Jacobs in which he is alleged to have repeatedly called the senator a two-word obscenity that inferred he was unnaturally close to his mother.