Column: Creating and preserving affordable housing

The lack of affordable housing in Iowa is a challenge that must be faced, and the state has been at the forefront of addressing it.

When the pandemic started in March of 2020, no one knew how to react, nor what the immediate future held, there were many unknowns. What became very clear was that housing was the key to riding out the pandemic. Iowans stayed home to work, to go to school, to protect themselves. The lack of affordable housing in Iowa was brought into focus like never before.

In the affordable housing area, clear advocates rose to the surface: Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Finance Authority|Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Housing Partnership. IFA|IEDA was given the immediate task of being the head of all things affordable housing. Iowa Housing Partnership, a non-profit affordable housing advocacy immediately started being a central point of gathered information, which is critical to using the incoming funds in the best way possible.