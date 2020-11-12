Column: Credible advice on COVID-19

"This is certainly not where any of us would have expected to be," Dr. Wen said. "Who would have thought in the middle of public health crisis public health experts were not only not allowed to lead the response, but they were actively muzzled in their attempts to do so?"

Dr. Wen lamented the early loss of daily briefings on the pandemic from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"At the very beginning of the pandemic, we were hearing from the CDC every day," she said. "But at a certain point when something was said that apparently the White House did not like, they stopped those briefings altogether."

She also noted how changes were being made in the "dark of the night" on the CDC website to agency recommendations and guidelines.

"That led to mass confusion," she said. "And that did great harm to the public health response, because public health depends on the public's trust. ... And that trust is eroded every time there is disagreement among our top leaders. ... People are left wondering who they should believe, especially in this country that is so highly polarized."

History will not look kindly on the way President Trump politicized the pandemic and used his powerful White House platform to offer citizens information so bad it could literally kill them. But we can't wait for the verdict of history with more than a thousand Americans dying on some days. We desperately need sound information now, and so far, the doctors of cable TV have served us far better than our government.

David Zurawik is The Baltimore Sun's media critic. This article was distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0