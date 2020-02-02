Column: Diminished by Trump trial

Alan Dershowitz, who taught at Harvard Law School for more than four decades, is a person I once held in high regard. I admired his strong commitment to civil liberties and the lucidity with which he argued the positions he took, ones not always popular. I quoted him in columns I wrote in previous years.

That was then. To my great dismay, he has shattered his once stellar reputation by making some astonishing statements as part of President Trump’s defense team during the impeachment trial.

The first statement he made that struck me as odd was that abuse of power is not an impeachable offense. As I thought about this, it occurred to me it perhaps could be argued that abuse of power, while not acceptable, is not the level of offense that merits removal from office but should be addressed in other ways.

That is not to say that abuse of power is something about which we need not be concerned. Rather, as I suggested in a previous column, it might be something that could be addressed by a censure motion, leaving it to voters to decide whether removal from office is in order.