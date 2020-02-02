Column: Diminished by Trump trial

Alan Dershowitz, who taught at Harvard Law School for more than four decades, is a person I once held in high regard. I admired his strong commitment to civil liberties and the lucidity with which he argued the positions he took, ones not always popular. I quoted him in columns I wrote in previous years.
That was then. To my great dismay, he has shattered his once stellar reputation by making some astonishing statements as part of President Trump’s defense team during the impeachment trial.
The first statement he made that struck me as odd was that abuse of power is not an impeachable offense. As I thought about this, it occurred to me it perhaps could be argued that abuse of power, while not acceptable, is not the level of offense that merits removal from office but should be addressed in other ways.
That is not to say that abuse of power is something about which we need not be concerned. Rather, as I suggested in a previous column, it might be something that could be addressed by a censure motion, leaving it to voters to decide whether removal from office is in order.
Dershowitz, however, did not stop there. During the Senate proceedings pertaining to the articles of impeachment, Dershowitz stated, in response to a question from Sen. Ted Cruz, that if presidents engage in quid pro quo arrangements for their own political benefit, it is not impeachable because, he suggested, all politicians view their elections as being in the public interest.
He further stated, "If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”
There is a huge fallacy in this statement, namely the assumption that all those who run for public office are single-mindedly concerned about the public interest. There is a long list of politicians, from both sides of the aisle, who have been indicted and convicted on criminal charges because they have used their power for self-serving reasons.
What Dershowitz has argued is also inherently dangerous. Suppose that the next president of the United States decides that confiscating all guns is in the national interest and unilaterally issues an edict confiscating all guns, an executive order that is issued without congressional or court approval, an edict that directly contradicts the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Is that something that we want to allow? I think not.
Or suppose that either Sen. Elizabeth Warren or Sen. Bernie Sanders, both of whom support "Medicare for All," ends up being elected president and, upon assuming office, issues an executive order, without congressional approval, prohibiting all insurance companies from selling health insurance.
Is that something that we want to allow? I think not.
James Madison and the other people of vision who drafted the Constitution recognized the inherent dangers of unlimited power and wisely included checks-and-balances in our system of government. To brush these aside is to weaken the very foundations of democracy.
Richard Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, once stated, "When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal."
Neither the courts nor the public bought that, and he was forced to resign in disgrace.
No one, including the president of the United States, is above the law. Lord Acton (1834-1902), a celebrated English Catholic historian, politician and writer, once famously observed, "Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely." He was right about that.
I am saddened and dismayed that Dershowitz, a civil libertarian with a long, distinguished career in law, fails to see this. His once stellar reputation is no more.
Daniel E. Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.