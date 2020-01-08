Column: Don't root for a recession

So we already knew the scarring effects of recessions could be bad. But, says University of California at Berkeley economics professor Jesse Rothstein, "We see over and over again that recessions are worse than we thought."

Rothstein recently released a working paper examining the longer-term consequences of the Great Recession. He finds that young college graduates who entered the job market in the downturn and its immediate aftermath are doing worse than previous models of recession scarring would have predicted.

A decade later, the employment rates of this "Lost Generation" remain far behind those of slightly older cohorts who graduated into a stronger economy, even after adjusting for the age difference.

Worse, another new study finds that recessions leave lasting effects not only on early career outcomes, but on health well into middle age.

The working paper, by Hannes Schwandt of Northwestern University and Till von Wachter of the University of California at Los Angeles, looked at the cohorts that graduated into lousy labor markets in the early 1980s, when the country experienced painful double-dip recessions. The authors found that these cohorts have been dying younger than counterparts who graduated during better economic conditions.