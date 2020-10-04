Column: Don't let the minutes slip by

I’m in a bit of a panic because I just finished my sixth decade of life. The distress isn’t because I am getting older, I am glad to have the opportunity to get older. It isn’t due to the salt being more prominent than the pepper in my hair. It’s not because several body parts droop as much as my chins and the bags under my eyes.

The dismay doesn’t come from bones that pop and snap with every movement and stretch when I get out of bed in the morning. It isn’t because finding out which vegetable won’t agree with me all of a sudden is like spinning a wheel of fortune.

No, I have come to the realization that there is never enough time, even though I always think there will be. I have always thought I will have plenty of time to get something done soon. Now I feel like soon has arrived; that when I look ahead, I no longer see a vast amount of time. Time seems finite and precious. And fast! I feel the need to hurry before I run out of time. I have a sense of urgency to get things done.

A book that left a great impression on me as a young girl was "A Tree Grows In Brooklyn", by Betty Smith. I was particularly intrigued by Francie’s desire to live life to the fullest. If you don’t know this part, look it up in its entirety. I am only giving you the main idea.