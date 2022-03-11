Column: Give farmers the "right to repair"

When you go to the local garage to get your car fixed you might not trust the assessment. But nothing stops you from going down the street to get a second opinion from another mechanic. You can shop around for the best quality and the lowest price before paying for an expensive repair.

When it came to their equipment, farmers used to be able to do that too. But today, they don’t have many choices when they buy tractors and other important gear from companies like John Deere. They are forced to turn to dealerships for many repairs because technicians there have access to exclusive software tools that farmers can’t access elsewhere. That can mean high costs and long repair delays. This is really troubling because when a tractor malfunctions during planting or harvest, a farmer’s crop and livelihood can be put at stake.

Right to Repair laws, like the one introduced by Rep. Michelle Mussman, could immediately and dramatically expand repair choices for farmers by giving independent technicians and farmers access to the repair software they need to do the fix themselves.

Our new report, Deere in the Headlights II, found that dealership consolidation is partly to blame for the lack of choices for farmer repair. It’s so bad that farmers sometimes have to transport their large tractors 50 to 100 miles because all the local dealerships are part of the same chain, which leaves them little to no opportunity to compare service in the market.

In Illinois, there is roughly one Deere chain for every 6,000 farms and every 2.3 million acres. And, nationwide, 82% of Deere’s agricultural equipment dealerships are part of a larger chain with seven or more locations. Compare that to Case IH, which is a distant second place in this category with 37% of its dealerships being part of a large chain network.

Between the increasing dealership consolidation and new technology, farmers are feeling a real impact.

"It's been an issue for a while, and with technology advancing at the rate that it has, there's just more of an opportunity for farmers to have machinery that's down that they can't get worked on for an extended period of time," said Sangamon County Farm Bureau Manager Jim Birge.

Compounding those problems are dealer-manufacturer exclusivity agreements. Ninety-five percent of the combined 2,942 John Deere, Kubota, Case IH and AGCO dealership locations across the country service agricultural equipment from only one of the four manufacturers. Repair restrictions require dealerships to maintain agreements with manufacturers in order to access repair materials. If these restrictions were removed, dealerships, like farmers, could buy the tools they need to fix equipment made by any manufacturer. But as it is now, repair infrastructure remains locked down in this consolidated environment, limiting farmers’ choices.

Right to Repair reforms would address this problem in a few ways. Farmers could fix their own equipment while also enabling a Kubota-branded dealership to service John Deere equipment or a Case IH mechanic to repair an AGCO combine. Independent mechanics would have access to repair information across all brands, meaning they could fix tractors regardless of the color of the paint on the hood. These policies are popular among the farmers surveyed: 95% support Right to Repair.

Industry lobbyists oppose reform. That’s likely because limiting outside repairs has coincided with a boom for in-house repair. For example, Deere’s repair business has proved three to six times as profitable as selling new equipment.

John Deere is a reputable brand but has lately been skating on thin ice and withholding Right to Repair options for farmers could potentially harm their public image. Between recent Deere labor strikes, numerous repair-related class action lawsuits, and farmers making a splash in the media about their difficulty with repairing Deere equipment, the company needs to end their repair restrictions.

If Deere won’t willingly make their software available, legislation should require them to do so. Democratic Rep. Mussman has been a champion in picking up where her former Republican colleague, Rep. David Harris, left off with the "Digital Fair Repair Act." The bill won’t pass this year but has gained momentum as more voters learn about commonsense Right to Repair laws.

Whether farmers get Right to Repair by Deere’s goodwill or by the law, one thing is certain: Farmers need it. If John Deere won’t give it to them, Illinois legislators should.

David J. Lee is an associate with the Illinois Public Interest Research Group.

