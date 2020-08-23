Column: Greedy critters vs. my garden

People new to gardening now understand what others have known since the first seed ever planted sprouted. There is a sense of wonder as the sprouts poke through the soil. Making sure the seedlings aren’t nipped off by bunnies, drenched in spring downpours, or choked by weeds tugs at our nurturing tendencies. We tie the tomato stalks up so they don’t break under their own weight. Some people use egg shells to decrease the acidity of the soil and coffee grounds to increase the acidity. The levels of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium in the soil can be improved by adding fish meal, bone meal, and wood ash respectively; for those who want to garden with precision. Some plant stinky marigolds nearby to keep pests away and use coffee cans or chicken wire to protect the fruit from greedy critters.

My brother watched his plants as the blossoms turned into firm green balls which became plump and red just in time for the groundhog to snatch them or to chomp a single bite out of each tomato it could reach. Then he got wily. An apple tree grows in a nearby schoolyard and the fruit falls to the ground. My brother gathered up the fallen apples, toted them home, and made a buffet of apples leading up to his tomato plants with the hope that the groundhog would munch through the apples and be too full to dine further on the tomatoes. The last I heard he was in search of a live trap and a groundhog stew recipe so I think his clever plan was unsuccessful. My sister has invaders eating her plants too, so she tosses the chewed tomatoes into the yard outside of the garden fence. She admitted that she knows she can’t lure them away from the garden and says she is willing to share with the animals. She also shares with family and friends.