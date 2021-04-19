Column: Harm reduction vs. harm elimination

We learned this last week that receipt of the one-and-done COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson and Johnson (J&J), has been associated with a rare, serious blood clotting disorder being called vaccine-induced immunologic thrombocytopenic thrombosis or "VITT" in one in a million people getting the jab.
Finding this signal is a huge success for a surveillance system set up to find rare adverse events in anticipation of vaccines being authorized for emergency use. The task at hand is understanding whether the signal is real and how the risks from COVID-19 compare to the risk of this reaction.
The FDA and CDC have recommended we "pause" U.S. use of the J&J vaccine after reports of six cases of VITT among seven million vaccine recipients. This came several weeks after recognition in Europe of a very similar reaction to the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine (that is not authorized in the U.S. yet). AZ use was paused in a number of countries and recommendations for its use were then modified in several, allowing continued administration to vaccinees not at risk.
Last Wednesday, the independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) that advises the CDC on vaccination issues endorsed the pause, as do I. However, ACIP was unable to make any further recommendations to the agency for its continued safe use, disappointing lots of public health types. Why am I disappointed?
J&J and AZ vaccines are noninfectious adenoviruses (a common cold virus) with proteins from SARS-CoV-2 that stimulate the immune system to provide protection. The J&J vaccine is more than 90% effective at preventing severe COVID-19, as are the mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer that, after more than 120 million doses in the U.S., are not associated with VITT.
The J&J vaccine is much easier to use in challenging and remote populations than the other two. It is one shot, so no need to return for a second in several weeks like the mRNAs. As important, it is much simpler to store than the Pfizer and Moderna. Refrigerators, not deep freezers, are adequate. The vaccine can easily go "on the road" into the arms of those who most need the shot, and who are least likely and able to access a vaccine clinic or other healthcare setting. In short, hard to reach populations can be more easily protected from COVID-19 with the J&J product, compared to the mRNA vaccines.
We are gathering data about VITT and will learn much as awareness grows during the pause. Studies are appearing that tell an important side of this story. COVID-19 itself causes dangerous blood clotting. A U.S. study of 81 million electronic healthcare records estimates the risk of the clots seen with VITT may be 100 times higher in COVID-19 patients than in the uninfected population. What we do not know yet is how many patients would have developed these clots from having COVID-19 if they had not been immunized with the J&J vaccine, but it may be many. It is highly probable that avoiding COVID-19 using the J&J vaccine will result in fewer clots, severe illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths, even with rare cases of VITT.
We know that with both the AZ and J&J, a large majority of the reactions are in premenopausal women (all six in the U.S.). Had the committee suggested we pause use in women under 50 years old, we would eliminate most of the problem, and keep our ability to use a vaccine that has very clear advantages in real world use.
This is the balance between harm reduction, which we do well, and harm elimination, that is almost never possible. We can’t make car accidents disappear, but we don’t stop driving. We build safer cars and use seatbelts — we modify how we use our cars. That would have been my preference from ACIP with the J&J vaccine, rather than their endorsement of an indefinite pause that may undermine confidence in vaccination.
Scientists at CDC will measure how frequent VITT is and whether there are clear risk factors for its occurrence that can be avoided while still using a valuable, effective, safe vaccine. My hope is we will hear more in no more than a week to 10 days that will allow the U.S. to put J&J back in our arsenal.
In all honesty, as a 70-year-old male, if I were not already vaccinated and were offered this product, I would roll up my sleeve with a smile. At the end of the day, take whatever vaccine you can get as soon as you can get it.
Dr. Louis M. Katz is medical director at the Scott County Health Department. His opinions are not necessarily those of the department.