Column: Harm reduction vs. harm elimination

J&J and AZ vaccines are noninfectious adenoviruses (a common cold virus) with proteins from SARS-CoV-2 that stimulate the immune system to provide protection. The J&J vaccine is more than 90% effective at preventing severe COVID-19, as are the mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer that, after more than 120 million doses in the U.S., are not associated with VITT.

The J&J vaccine is much easier to use in challenging and remote populations than the other two. It is one shot, so no need to return for a second in several weeks like the mRNAs. As important, it is much simpler to store than the Pfizer and Moderna. Refrigerators, not deep freezers, are adequate. The vaccine can easily go "on the road" into the arms of those who most need the shot, and who are least likely and able to access a vaccine clinic or other healthcare setting. In short, hard to reach populations can be more easily protected from COVID-19 with the J&J product, compared to the mRNA vaccines.