Column: How to effectively reduce deaths during childbirth

Every two minutes, a woman dies of complications related to pregnancy and childbirth. But it doesn't have to be that way. Most of these deaths are preventable — and the world has been working on a solution for decades. The problem is the funds dedicated to solving the problem never go far enough.

There are inexpensive and effective solutions that could help bring down the number of mothers who die from childbirth. New analysis published the week before last by Copenhagen Consensus, the think tank I lead, shows how a modest investment of less than $3 billion a year could avert 162,000 maternal deaths, more than 1.2 million newborn deaths and almost as many stillbirths.

That cost is less than a tenth of the more than $30 billion advocacy organizations typically ask for, which would save only a fraction more lives.

The tragedy of pregnant women and their children dying has long been on the global health community's radar. Twenty years ago, the United Nations promised to address the issue with the Millennium Development Goals, but not enough progress has been made.

Since 2000, maternal deaths have declined about a third, from 451,000 a year to about 295,000 today. But the world community had committed to reducing such deaths by more than two-thirds by 2015.