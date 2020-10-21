Column: Hunter Biden is not the issue

Conservatives are rightly outraged by Twitter's efforts to suppress the New York Post story about Hunter Biden's emails, and the mainstream media's failure to take the story seriously. Republicans in Congress are right to investigate. And the Republican National Committee is right to file a complaint against Twitter with the Federal Election Commission for censoring the story.

But here is what President Donald Trump needs to understand: This election is not going to turn on Hunter Biden.

While the story might energize the president's base, it won't help him win over voters who are not already supporting his reelection. Americans already know that Hunter Biden was flying around the world cashing in on his father's name and public office, and that Joe Biden allowed him to do so. How they feel about that is already baked into their votes. Right now, in the midst of a pandemic-induced recession, they care more about their own families than Joe Biden's family.

Unfortunately, the president is talking nonstop about the Biden family, calling it a "criminal enterprise." That is not the closing argument Trump needs to make before Election Day. His closing argument should be: I will restore the strong economy you loved before the pandemic hit, and Biden will ruin it with massive tax increases and socialist spending.