Column: Iowa Republicans target the poor, but not corporations

Rather than improve accountability, this bill would burden eligible families, creating extra hurdles to qualify and respond in a timely way if questions are raised. It gives incentives to outside vendors hired by the state to find discrepancies and trip up benefits to a family in need of help.

One out-of-state, pro-restriction lobbyist estimated during a public hearing that enrollment in SNAP alone would decline by over 50,000 people — 1 in 6 Iowans currently enrolled.

Ramping up red tape is especially heartless during a pandemic and economic crisis during which hundreds of thousands of Iowans have lost jobs and do not need extra hassles. But extra requirements are shown to reduce participation even in better times. Analysis in California over 15 years found that, with SNAP re-enrollment paperwork requirements, three eligible households left the program for every one ineligible household screened out in a given month.

The Iowa bill also would deny food assistance to households with more than one vehicle. So, if someone in a family loses a job, the family faces a terrible choice: sell their old, second car (even if it's needed to find and get to a new job) or go without enough food. The Urban Institute has shown how asset limits keep the lowest-income families from getting ahead and becoming self-sufficient, even as they raise administrative costs.