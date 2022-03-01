Column: Iowa's tax moves are taking us back to the past

The Iowa Legislature has now passed a bill that would change Iowa’s relatively progressive income tax to a flat 3.9%, and Republicans have declared that their ultimate goal is to eliminate the income tax in Iowa completely. Of course, even if they ultimately succeed, Iowans will still pay taxes, but they will be principally the regressive sales and property taxes.

The rationale offered for these steps is revealing, both for what is said as well as for what is not. We are told these are great steps towards a more competitive and "fairer" tax structure. But tax policy does not and cannot exist in a vacuum. Whether or not a given tax policy is "fair" or "sound" depends upon its likely consequences.

When I was a legislator, "fairness" with regard to tax policy had also to include a "just" outcome. First, how progressive was our tax structure? That is, were we asking those with greater wealth to contribute more for the public good than those with less wealth? And second, were we behaving as true stewards by adequately funding those institutions and goals necessary for all Iowans to prosper, including into the future? Proposals to lower or, for that matter, to raise taxes without taking into consideration these questions are worse than useless and are always by themselves mere political ploys.

I fear too many have abandoned a concept embraced by our Founders as essential if our democratic republic is to survive: pursuing the common good – the good of the many – and not just of the few, placing the needs of the entire community over the self-interest of some. Moreover, the common good encompasses the future as well in order that our children – and their children – will have reasonable prospects for a sound and sustainable life.

For the last several decades, think-tanks and political organizations like ALEC – all of which are generously backed by the wealthiest Americans – have sought to depict all taxes as excessive and even as evil, arguing that they represent an unjust taking of what properly belongs to each of us. But this rhetoric reflects the aristocracy of the feudal and imperial past and was not the belief of the Founders.

From my perspective as an historian who has studied the ideas of the Founders in depth – and as a Roman Catholic Christian – I believe that a just tax system is an indispensable part of securing the common good. Without adequate taxation, public goods wither and die while the surplus private resources of the already-wealthy continue to multiply.

This latter point is key: the resources of our planet belong to all, and not to just a few. In Christian theology, we don’t own anything on our own; creation is a gift to all, including all of the other life-forms that occupy planet Earth. Therefore, the use of the planet’s resources must be for the good of all, and not for the enrichment of the few.

And how is such accomplished? Among other things, through appropriately progressive taxation which takes some of the surplus wealth from the richest to provide for the common good. Without such a progressive tax policy, as illustrated clearly in Thomas Piketty’s "Capital in the Twenty-First Century", sole ownership of the earth’s resources and ever-increasing amounts of the world’s wealth inevitably flows upwards, leaving the rest of us steadily more impoverished and our land, water, and air exhausted.

Therefore, I believe that to justify any tax policy lawmakers who are true stewards should:

• Explain those elements of the state’s institutions and resources (human, animal, and natural) considered essential;

• Identify which of these are currently below – or trending below – desirable levels, and discuss what steps will be needed to restore these essentials to a desired level;

• Demonstrate, through the appropriate use of charts and graphs, how current and proposed policies – including taxation and spending gals – will adequately support these essential institutions and resources today and into the future.

Without politicians having the intelligence and courage to do these things, all we are being fed is the equivalent of smoke and mirrors that really signify nothing but the further impoverishment of life in Iowa.

Greg Cusack, of Portland, Oregon, lived most of his life in Iowa and represented part of Davenport in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1973 to 1981.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0