Column: It's about more than just money

Take a walk through the lovely neighborhoods of Rock Island and you’re likely to see yard signs that say, "Stop the sale of our Water and Sewer." I’m grateful because these indicate my fellow citizens are paying attention to this as it is an important conversation.
The City Council is currently researching an opportunity presented to us by Illinois American Water. No decision has been made, no vote has been scheduled, no public hearing has been planned and many questions remain unanswered. We are merely researching an opportunity that may or may not benefit the city and its residents.
As many are aware, Rock Island undertook a major upgrade of water and sewer systems a few years ago in order to improve the quality of our water. This was a very expensive project and the city continues to pay the bonds. Additionally, the city contracted with Johnson Controls to upgrade the physical plant, address aging water meters, and increase efficiency. This also carries a large cost that will be offset by efficiencies gained and more accurate metering of water usage.
Operating the water and sewer plants requires employees, of course, and they deserve to be fairly compensated, including healthcare and retirement.
The expenses related to owning and operating a water and sewer system are considerable.
While the city derives revenue from the utility in the form of residents’ usage fees, service fees and equipment-use fees, the rising costs of staffing, maintaining and repair and aging system mean fees paid by residents will always go up, no matter who owns the system.
My fellow City Council members and I have been looking at expenses and revenues both in the near term, with the addition of the Rock Island Arsenal to the service area, and in projections looking 10-15 years over the horizon.
Discussions with Illinois American Water are still in the earliest stages and many questions remain unaddressed. Until they are, and until more research is done, a decision cannot be made on whether to retain or sell the system. Each has merits and both need to be explored. Yard signs won’t be enough.
And it’s about more than dollars. These conversations have serious impacts on people who’ve served our city conscientiously for decades. Based on a study of what Illinois American Water has done elsewhere, employees of systems they purchase can expect to continue their employment, continue their current union representation and even access benefits the city can’t provide like continuing education and career growth across a broader organization. The fact that their employees have a defined-contribution retirement plan has both pros and cons, but then again how many of us can (or would want to) rely on defined-benefit plans?
As we continue this important conversation, it’s important to remember that no matter who owns the water and sewer systems, rates will go up due to increased costs to operate and staff a physical plant.
My fellow council members and I are committed to looking at every aspect, every loophole, every benefit and every flaw as we research this question. We live in Rock Island too. We are residents, taxpayers and customers. Like you, we want what is best for the city and the residents in both the short and long term.
I ask residents to listen to the study sessions, tune in to the City Council meetings and to talk to their aldermen. Together I am confident we can make good choices that represent the best interests of Rock Island today, tomorrow and in the future.
