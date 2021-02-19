Column: It's about more than just money

My fellow City Council members and I have been looking at expenses and revenues both in the near term, with the addition of the Rock Island Arsenal to the service area, and in projections looking 10-15 years over the horizon.

Discussions with Illinois American Water are still in the earliest stages and many questions remain unaddressed. Until they are, and until more research is done, a decision cannot be made on whether to retain or sell the system. Each has merits and both need to be explored. Yard signs won’t be enough.

And it’s about more than dollars. These conversations have serious impacts on people who’ve served our city conscientiously for decades. Based on a study of what Illinois American Water has done elsewhere, employees of systems they purchase can expect to continue their employment, continue their current union representation and even access benefits the city can’t provide like continuing education and career growth across a broader organization. The fact that their employees have a defined-contribution retirement plan has both pros and cons, but then again how many of us can (or would want to) rely on defined-benefit plans?

As we continue this important conversation, it’s important to remember that no matter who owns the water and sewer systems, rates will go up due to increased costs to operate and staff a physical plant.