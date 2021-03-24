Column: Johnson is not an outlier

Trump did not create such views. But he normalized them in an unprecedented fashion. Under Trump's cover, this has been revealed as the majority position of Republicans, or at least engaged, activist Republicans. A recent New York Times poll found 65% of people who identify with the GOP to still be Trump "die-hards," Trump "boosters" or captive to conspiracy theories. And most of the rest find nothing disqualifying in Trump's pathologically divisive performance as president.

Our country faces many crises. But our nation's politics has a single, overriding challenge: One of the United States' venerable, powerful political parties has been overtaken by people who make resentment against outsiders the central element of their appeal. Inciting fear is not an excess of their zeal; it is the substance of their cause.

This has left some of us politically disoriented. I am pro-life. For me, this has always been the natural application of a humane historical trend: The United States' gradually expanding circle of legal inclusion and protection. You may disagree with me, but I believe there is a logical moral progression that leads from abolitionism to the civil rights movement to the protection of the disabled and unborn.