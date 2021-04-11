Column: Just tell the truth

Another is that withholding the truth can also cause counterproductive reactions. Public-health experts and government officials want Americans to be vaccinated; letting them know that the risk of transmitting COVID-19 once you have been vaccinated is low would strengthen their motivation to get the shots.

But the biggest risk is that distrust of the public will be repaid by distrust from the public. And there is some evidence that this has happened.

Trust in the CDC fell by 16 points between the spring and fall of 2020, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s polling. In the Economist/YouGov’s polling, distrust of the CDC among Republicans rose from 32% last summer to 48% in March. Distrust of Fauci has jumped, too. That increase was again concentrated among Republicans, 63% of whom lack confidence in his medical advice.

Republican officials, especially former President Donald Trump, have done a lot to move those numbers. But missteps like the 180 on masks surely contributed to the trends, too, making it easier for Trump to sow doubt.

That doubt is now an obstacle to ending the COVID pandemic. Among those Americans with no plans for vaccination, majorities do not trust either Fauci or the CDC. The credibility of public health as an enterprise may well be weaker, too, when we face the next deadly contagion.

Walensky prefaced her remarks about "impending doom" by noting that when she took her job, she made a promise: "I would tell you the truth even if it was not the news we wanted to hear." If they want people to listen, they will have to do something even harder: Tell the truth even if it is not the news they think people can handle.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a senior editor at National Review and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. This was distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC

