Column: Keep swinging for the fences

To put it bluntly, we executed a plan, and it worked. The final bond payments were finished in 2020-2021. Our strong foundation still stands after everything from record flooding to a global pandemic. The blood sweat and tears were worth it. Davenport and the Quad Cities should stand tall and take pride of our leadership in visionary placemaking investments driving community development.

The work is never done, and there are plenty of tough issues to tackle in our QC urban cores and riverfront. That said, we need to celebrate our wins; we certainly never miss an opportunity to highlight our failures. Thank you to every citizen, business and civic leader who had this wisdom to say "yes" 20 years ago.

Over the next 20 years, we’ll need to step up our game even more or risk irrelevance in an ever more competitive national marketplace. Thankfully, placemaking opportunities abound in every corner of the region.

So what’s next? A truly regional bike trail that connects every city and downtown safely? A region-wide flood mitigation system? A massive investment in public art and the performing arts? Four-year terms? A regional funding-mechanism to share cost and build our big ideas rather than argue for years?

But that’s expensive. That’s hard. It can’t be done. Why bother? Just give up already.