Column: Kneeling, the flag and racism

Doubt it? Ask Colin Kaepernick, the man who launched the anthem protests, what he is protesting. Last year, he forced Nike to recall a flag-themed shoe because, the Wall Street Journal reported, it was "an offensive symbol." He also accused the U.S. military of "terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism" and tweeted that "America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world." Do you agree? Then take a knee. But don't say that you are not protesting our flag or our military when you do.

If you want to protest the flag as a symbol of oppression, you are free to do so - because this is a free country. But don't be surprised if millions of good and decent Americans take offense at your gesture. Many of them fought for that flag, or saw loved ones die or suffer grievous injury carrying it into battle. They beat back the evils of Nazism, communism and terrorism, and liberated tens of millions from death camps and gulags and unspeakable tyranny. Their sacrifice is the reason you have the freedom to express your opinions. When you disrespect the flag, you disrespect them.