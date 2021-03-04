Column: Lessons on 'confidence building'

The thing is, some people in Scott County have not had their faith restored. They’re downright angry about this. So much so that three petitions have been submitted asking that a vacancy be declared.

For whatever reason, these petitioners (probably Democrats) just don't understand the Legislature's confidence-building steps. But what's not to get? Republicans are passing laws that don't make elections cleaner in a state where elections aren't dirty — and they're acting swiftly to ensure that a Republican who holds two offices in apparent contravention of the law can step around that provision and stay in office(s).

What's not to understand?

Look, I've got no beef with John Maxwell. The editorial board I sit on endorsed him. I supported the decision.

Maxwell says he’s making a difference on both the county board and the school board, and I have no reason to doubt it.

He also says he’s not power hungry. I believe that, too. But he’s not the one gobbling up the real power here. The gluttons are state legislators, fat with authority, who pass phony election integrity bills that make it harder to vote but easier for fellow Republicans to hold on to office. And I'm not just talking about John Maxwell.