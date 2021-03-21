Column: Letting time go lightly

I remember standing in our kitchen doorway the first time I heard my father utter these words. He put his hand on my blond, curly head, which reached slightly higher than his knee, and told me he was going to put a brick on my head. I twirled out from under his hand telling him not to, that it would hurt. He easily captured me in his long arms and scooped me onto his lap as he sat down at the kitchen table and told me, "You are growing too fast, I’m going to put a brick on your head to keep you from growing up."

Throughout the years whenever time was flying too quickly he’d repeat those words. While my prom date helped me into a snazzy, emerald green T-bird my dad was going to put a brick on my head. As I glided through the kitchen in my white graduation gown, I was instructed to take off my mortarboard so he could put a brick on my head. Waiting in the narthex of the church, before being escorted down the aisle, I was going to get a brick put on my head. It’s been four years since I last heard his voice. He would have turned 100 years old next month; if he were still here, I bet I’d have the threat of that brick on my head once more.

One of my favorite Harry Chapin songs says, "I keep a watch on time when I’ve got work to do, I let time go lightly with you ... to lose sight of the hours ... to go lightly with you, and a fire, and a friend or two."

Think of a time when you lost sight of the hours, when you were so wrapped up in an activity, a thought, or another person that time was of no consequence. When did you last look at a clock and say, "Holy smokes! Where did the time go?" Whatever causes you to lose sight of the hours is probably something you need to do more often; let time go lightly.

Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

