Column: NFL season precariously close to tipping point

No one really expected the NFL to make it through an entire season unscathed. The insidious nature of the coronavirus dictated that there would eventually be a crisis for a league trying desperately to play without a bubble.

Still, for a few weeks it looked like the NFL's gamble would pay off. Teams were playing games, players were staying safe, and the biggest issue seemed to be how many fans should be allowed inside stadiums to watch.

Suddenly, that's all changed. The Tennessee Titans have been decimated by the virus, Cam Newton has added a mask to his fashion accessories and players around the league are warily on the lookout for dangers that can't be seen.

Now the NFL's day of reckoning is coming. It's not a stretch to say the remainder of the season hangs in the balance over the next few weeks.

A league accustomed to dominating any crisis in the past is finding out what those in the White House should already know: You can't bully COVID-19.

``We're fighting an uphill battle,'' Buffalo coach Sean McDermott acknowledged while waiting for word on whether his team will go to Tennessee for a scheduled Sunday game. ``I think we know that there's a challenge because of how easily this thing spreads.''