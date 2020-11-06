Column: No return to 'normalcy'

Many were kids. Twenty years ago, they were children watching “Blues Clues” on TV and grabbing orange slices provided by their moms at their soccer games.

Twenty years ago, the Democratic Party still had its share of moderates, who talked about the American Dream of a colorblind society, where merit was rewarded. All that’s changed. The universities have done their work. Now the Democratic Party is ruled by identity politics. And those who dare talk of a colorblind society are denounced as racists to be sent to sensitivity sessions.

Just 20 years ago, the Democratic Party was still the party of the working class, of the little guy, of people who don’t make a living on Zoom. Democrats were the party for those who worked with their hands and stood on their feet and put in their shifts.

Twenty years ago, Republicans were the party of the elite, of Big Corporate, the party of suburban middle managers climbing that ladder to the C suite.

But now, in the realignment that began long before Trump was elected in 2016, Democrats have become the party of Big Tech and of Wall Street. And the technocrats, including federal bureaucrats (and some pundits) aren’t as worried about their paychecks. They meet and work on Zoom. They have the ability to send their kids to private schools that are not on coronavirus lockdowns.