Column: No way to thin the heard

Congress can't act soon enough. Because horse slaughter is illegal in the United States, some of the thousands of mustangs chopper-chased into a confined area this summer and fall will end up in Canada or Mexico, where slaughterhouses are plentiful and unimaginably cruel. The inhumanity toward these terrified wild creatures demands that we open our eyes. With apologies in advance:

Horses bought at auction typically are crammed into double-decker trucks without water for a journey that may last as long as 24 hours. Footage obtained by the San Antonio Express-News several years ago showed horses being beaten and prodded toward the kill booth, repeatedly stabbed in the neck to paralyze them, and then hung by one back leg while their throats are slit. Their deaths are slow and excruciating, their fear and panic immense.

If such images aren't enough to warrant immediate action, then we can hardly think of ourselves as a humane species. Congress should force the bureau to park its helicopters and allow new practices to take shape. Surely a nation of entrepreneurs and animal lovers can figure out ways to preserve and protect these iconic symbols of freedom and wild beauty.

Humans and horses share a unique bond that can be traced back several million years. The suffering we are about to witness — and by our passivity, endorse — is a betrayal of something deep and ancient and profound. The wailing of tortured horses may be beyond earshot, but the fact of it should rattle our bones. No more.

Kathleen Parker writes for The Washington Post.

