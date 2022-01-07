Column: Our caste society

It’s increasingly hard to see how the other half lives. The pandemic has only created more means for the haves to distance themselves from the have-nots. Physically, you can pay $12 to make sure no member of the riffraff sits next to you on the Flix bus. Temporally, you can hand $30 over to Southwest to receive priority boarding and minimize standing for too long next to the commoners.

Though these seem like harmless instances of people merely improving their travel experience, the motivations behind spending that extra money suggest something that we’ve long denied: We are teetering on the edge of becoming a caste society. Some think we already have toppled over it into a society in which your rank is assigned and fixed.

Pay-for-separation schemes allow wealthier Americans to escape situations, conversations and inconveniences. Wealth frees them from dealing with the problems of the poor — and with poor people. Solo seats, prioritized boarding times, and unshared Uber rides free the elite from ever having to truly engage with the rest of America — an America that holds different beliefs and fewer degrees, travels less and works more, and doesn’t have the luxury of opting out of experiences they regard as simply not worth their time.