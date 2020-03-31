Column: Postponing Olympics merely an inconvenience for golf

The move was expected, yet no less exceptional, when the IOC decided to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until next year.

It brought mixed reactions from so many Olympic athletes. Those from smaller sports might require another year of funding or sponsorship. Others were on the homestretch of a training cycle designed to peak at just the right time for a chance they get once every four years. The lucky ones who had early qualifying at least get to keep their places.

Kat Holmes, on her way to earning another shot at the Olympics in fencing, just got accepted into medical school and had plans to go straight from Tokyo to orientation. Now what?

As for golf?

That elicited a collective shrug.

Golf has a place in the Olympics, even if it took a century to get back in the game. But the reaction — or lack of one — to the unprecedented decision of postponing the Olympics was another reminder that a gold medal isn't the standard as it is for other sports.

Inbee Park might beg to differ.

Her victory in Rio de Janeiro was one of the more underappreciated moments of the 2016 Games, perhaps because golf was so new and so much attention was spent on the number of men scared off by the Zika virus.