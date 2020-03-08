Column: Pritzker has pension power

In his budget address, Governor J.B. Pritzker called for agency consolidations and the elimination of excess boards and commissions, pointing out that substantial savings were available. He pointed out that "effective government demands efficient government" — and on this he is surely correct.

The governor also correctly pointed out that "One of Illinois’ most intractable problems is the underfunding of our pension systems", but sadly he called a constitutional amendment to empower changes to the pension system "a fantasy."

The governor asserted that "the idea that all of this can be fixed with a single silver bullet ignores the protracted legal battle that will ultimately run headlong into the Contracts Clause of the U.S. Constitution."

Well, the governor is setting up straw men. A properly drafted amendment would pass U.S. constitutional muster. And, in any event, the governor needs to show more creativity and energy in wrestling with this challenge. He can do better than simply throw up his hands over what he acknowledges to be such a great challenge.

Just by way of example: The governor can implement incremental pension reform himself as part of his plan for agency consolidations and reorganizations.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up