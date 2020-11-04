Column: Putting politics on the back burner

Except in wartime, life and death don't usually play such prominent roles in our politics. But waiting in line to vote Monday, surrounded by fellow-masked citizens, brought home that the drama in which we're all engaged is not theater. This isn't a dress rehearsal. I looked in front and back of me and wondered who among us was asymptomatic. Which of us might end up in the hospital in the next few weeks or months?

It's a morbid thought, but not an unrealistic one. Here in Camden, Election Day was a glorious, blue-sky reminder of the gift of life, as well as the creation of our democratic republic. It seems unjust that though we celebrate the end of the political season, the seasonal flu and covid-19 are around the corner. So, we will get (or have gotten) our flu shots, wear (or keep wearing) our masks and try to make the best of social distancing. I wonder if our physical health might improve once our minds are allowed to detox.