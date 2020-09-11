Column: Rarity doesn't equal importance

We have, in effect, a battle between Team Numerator (the shocking but rare) and Team Denominator (the mundane and commonplace), and Team Denominator can be quick to declare itself the victor and depart the field. Yet this is no more sensible than declaring that a handful of viral videos are "the real truth" — about policing, about protests, about anything.

COVID-19 has already killed more than 186,000 Americans; it may well kill or debilitate many more. Most protests and protesters may be peaceful, and the whole nation may not have gone "up in flames," but Minneapolis and Kenosha, Wisconsin, still burned. Most police encounters do not end in an unjustified killing, but some do, and one George Floyd, or Eric Garner, or Tamir Rice is too many.

Just because something happens rarely doesn't mean it's unimportant. In fact, "overreacting" to rare events can be rational if it keeps an incipient pandemic from spreading out of control — or if it sends a signal to would-be looters, or abusive cops, that a furious society will descend on them should they violate our basic moral precepts. In those cases, it's not just understandable to worry about the infrequent and intolerable; it's downright smart.

That truism should be easy for everyone to recognize, given how often Team Denominator and Team Numerator switch sides. If we can understand why "Most Black men don't get shot by police" is a callous, stupid reply to "Black Lives Matter," and "Most COVID-19 patients live" is a glib nonresponse to concerns about those who don't, then we should also be able to grasp why "Most of Minneapolis wasn't burned down" won't satisfy concerns about what happened in American cities this summer. Some things are so abnormal that we can only be determined to make them rarer still.

Megan McArdle writes for The Washington Post.

