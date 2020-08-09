Column: Redesign the SRO program

Financial assistance will be key to helping students and their families who are already struggling to meet rent and utility payments due to COVID-19.

Restorative practices are used in some district schools and an expansion to more schools had been planned prior to COVID-19. Restorative practices offer a specific language and process restoring a sense of trust and balance between persons and systems who are in conflict. Particularly now during COVID-19 and increasing racial awareness, it seems we are caught in an uninterrupted cycle of "hurt people, hurt people." Restorative circles offer a safe and supportive platform to better understand the root causes of our individual and collective pain. From there, we can rebuild mutual understanding and express the shared values and behaviors that bind us together.

A core component to restoring trust is developing reciprocity and accountability among all stakeholders. A Community Advisory Circle involving district administration, students, parents, community members, and the research and academic community would develop a reporting matrix documenting the restorative and punitive interventions to a modified School Resource Officer Program.

We share these modifications because national research and data strongly suggest School Resource Officer programs are not as effective as we believe.