Column: Redesign the SRO program

Dear Davenport Schools Superintendent, Dr. Robert Kobylski, and Mayor Mike Matson:
We thank you for your service and leadership. Please know our community understands Davenport’s success is our success. And Davenport’s challenges are our challenges.
Given the reduced time students will be in school buildings this fall, we urge the Davenport Community School District and the City of Davenport to consider the following modifications to the School Resource Officer Program:
1. Broaden the district's current "Check and Connect Program" to ensure more students are positively connected with mentors and support systems they and their family needs.
2. Provide direct financial assistance to students’ families facing eviction and other COVID-19 related hardships.
3. Initiate restorative practices training for School Resource Officers and district Check and Connect mentors.
4. Establish a Community Advisory Circle to restructure the program with an enhanced reporting matrix documenting restorative and punitive interventions.
Check and Connect is a district program for students who are showing early signs of personal, family and neighborhood challenges that are impacting the student’s attendance and performance. Check and Connect offers a trusting relationship between the student and a trained mentor who commits to engage, listen to and advocate for the student — and most importantly, encourage the student to remain in school.
Financial assistance will be key to helping students and their families who are already struggling to meet rent and utility payments due to COVID-19.
Restorative practices are used in some district schools and an expansion to more schools had been planned prior to COVID-19. Restorative practices offer a specific language and process restoring a sense of trust and balance between persons and systems who are in conflict. Particularly now during COVID-19 and increasing racial awareness, it seems we are caught in an uninterrupted cycle of "hurt people, hurt people." Restorative circles offer a safe and supportive platform to better understand the root causes of our individual and collective pain. From there, we can rebuild mutual understanding and express the shared values and behaviors that bind us together.
A core component to restoring trust is developing reciprocity and accountability among all stakeholders. A Community Advisory Circle involving district administration, students, parents, community members, and the research and academic community would develop a reporting matrix documenting the restorative and punitive interventions to a modified School Resource Officer Program.
We share these modifications because national research and data strongly suggest School Resource Officer programs are not as effective as we believe.
The Brookings Institution paper "Does More Policing Make Our Middle Schools Safer?" (2018) finds, "Male students who have strong connectedness with schools, and students who had positive attitudes towards School Resource Officers (SRO) reported feeling safer in schools. However, females, African American students, and students who have experienced various forms of school violence reported feeling less safe in schools, even though SROs were present."
Additionally, a 2008 criminological study called "Preparing for prison? The criminalization of school discipline in the USA," finds students of color are disproportionately targets of punitive actions by School Resource Officers, and are more likely to be unnecessarily funneled into the juvenile justice system, which subsequently increases the probability of contact with the adult criminal justice system later in life.
We applaud the anecdotal stories of the positive interactions among students and School Resource Officers. However, from 2016 – 2019, 408 Scott County Black youth received adjudication orders compared to 231 Polk County Black youth and 248 Linn County Black youth. In fiscal year 2019, 262 Black young people were held at the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, compared to 48 white young people. And the disproportionality of students of color impacted by in-school and out-of-school suspensions is well documented in the April 2018 Quad-City Times editorial, "Davenport’s racial inequity is no longer deniable."
This year, the combined City of Davenport and Scott County law enforcement fiscal year 2021 budgets total $62.4 million. Thirty-nine percent of the City of Davenport’s general fund supports the Davenport Police Department, while 38% of the Scott County budget supports the sheriff’s office and legal services. This substantial amount of local funds is only fueling the disproportionate mass incarceration of persons of color — particularly young people of color.
We can do more with our local funds by investing in long-term, community building initiatives rather than the punitive systems of punishment and incarceration. Redesigning our School Resource Officer Program is a necessary step in the right direction.
This article was written by these members of the Juvenile Justice Coalition of Scott County: John Arnold, John De Taeye, Jane Duax, Mike Guster, Loxi Hopkins, Larry Roberson, Debra Sperry, Dr. Grant Tietjen and Rev. Jay Wolin,
