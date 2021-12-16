Column: Religion and the judiciary

What does all this have to do with abortion? Barrett tells us in the same article that in the context of abortion, the case for a Catholic judge’s recusal is even stronger. Unlike the death penalty, the Catholic church’s "prohibitions against abortion and euthanasia are absolute."

On the current abortion case before the court, Professor Sherry says Barrett should recuse herself "if she has any integrity at all."

The scribes and pharisees would be hard-pressed to produce the level of sanctimony of an outraged American law professor.

It’s not particularly surprising that Barrett’s views on recusal as a 49-year-old Supreme Court justice are different than when she was a young law clerk. It’s also worth noting that when an appellate judge chooses not to vote she is still impacting the case by denying her vote to one side or the other. So, in effect, it’s not really a neutral stand.

In our democracy, there is a constant balancing between the clauses of the Constitution that prohibit the establishment of religion and those that guarantee the free exercise of it.