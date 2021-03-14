Column: Resembling a version of the world

In those days, WOC-TV was only on the air a few hours every evening. You could also watch the test pattern for an extended period before and after, and people did. If you were one of the several families with a set, you became very popular.

Fifteen-minute programs were common fare. George Sontag and Marjorie Meinert played piano and organ, newsmen read the news, Pat Colbert pantomimed records, and a marionette named "Mr. Weatherwise" gave the forecast.

The station occupied an old house — white, trimmed in red, as I recall — at the site of the present KWQC-TV studios. Entering the front door, you found the studio in the parlor, to the left of a central hall, with a prop room on the right. My job, along with a fellow student from Palmer, was to quickly haul things cross the hall, in and out of the studio, between programs. This included a news desk, piano, organ, and an 8-foot table containing the Weatherwise set. After some heavy lifting back and forth, I also ran the boom microphone which hung over the performers’ heads.

During the few months I was there, Pat Colbert had me step in front of the cameras twice to fill in when a recording included a male voice. She also had the Bee Flats, a popular collegiate quartet (I sang bass) on her show. So, three times on television in its earliest days.