Column: Resembling a version of the world

Television is tricky.
It’s not real life, although it sometimes offers unvarnished reality, as in live athletic contests. But in the main, it’s a version of the real world, carefully manipulated, curated, and neatly packaged. Even reality programs have script writers.
Until social media came along, television mediated our lives: "I know it’s true; I saw it on TV." In the beginning, it mostly was. Back then, everything was live and it showed. Scenery on Playhouse 90 could buckle, make-up might start streaming under brutally hot lights, verbal slips and mistiming couldn’t be redone. What you saw was the real thing.
Yet, even then, there was something about the medium that was magical. You weren’t really there for "You Are There," but it was easy to think so. That’s because TV goes right into our minds. We watch it in a somewhat passive state; critical functions seldom engaged. That’s why it’s so popular with advertisers.
I spent almost a third of my life in it, relishing its challenges while worrying about its effects. In the fall of 1949, just a few weeks after WOC-TV, then channel 5, became the first television source in the Quad-Cities, I joined its production staff. It was the start of my senior year at St. Ambrose and I was offered the part-time job. The station asked the college speech department to suggest someone and they sent me.
In those days, WOC-TV was only on the air a few hours every evening. You could also watch the test pattern for an extended period before and after, and people did. If you were one of the several families with a set, you became very popular.
Fifteen-minute programs were common fare. George Sontag and Marjorie Meinert played piano and organ, newsmen read the news, Pat Colbert pantomimed records, and a marionette named "Mr. Weatherwise" gave the forecast.
The station occupied an old house — white, trimmed in red, as I recall — at the site of the present KWQC-TV studios. Entering the front door, you found the studio in the parlor, to the left of a central hall, with a prop room on the right. My job, along with a fellow student from Palmer, was to quickly haul things cross the hall, in and out of the studio, between programs. This included a news desk, piano, organ, and an 8-foot table containing the Weatherwise set. After some heavy lifting back and forth, I also ran the boom microphone which hung over the performers’ heads.
During the few months I was there, Pat Colbert had me step in front of the cameras twice to fill in when a recording included a male voice. She also had the Bee Flats, a popular collegiate quartet (I sang bass) on her show. So, three times on television in its earliest days.
The next semester, in response to another job offer to the speech department, I was shipped to Muscatine to do Saturday radio work at KWPC. That’s when I discovered something unsettling about television. After three brief appearances on a 15-minute TV program, everyone seemed to know me on sight. Not only know me, but greet me as a close friend. It was flattering, but alarming. I had done nothing to merit such familiarity; I had just been on TV. That’s when I started to worry about the medium.
It didn’t deter me from pursing a career in broadcasting. After graduation, I worked full-time at KWPC, shifting to WHBF-TV two years later; remaining there for almost 20 years. During an early two-year stretch there, I did all the live commercials, latter settling in as evening and late night weatherman (not a meteorologist.There were none in the area at that time, not even at the local weather bureau.)
Later on, I was given a half-hour, prime-time slot on Tuesdays evenings to do documentaries and public service programs on topics of my choice. Toward the end, I also had a 90-minute discussion program on Sunday night. It was a heady and happy time.
But I still worried about the access TV gave me. I could write a check anywhere without identification. On two or three occasions, I found myself without money and was told just to come back and pay later. There was no reason to give me this kind of trust and consideration. I had simply been seen on television.
Later, doing documentaries, I found that a half-hour program conveyed less information than a type-written page. Also, that people watching had the impression they had learned something, but nothing of an exact nature. This was true of me when watching network news and documentary programs. I learned more by reading that in watching.
If that were true of me, coming to television at age 21, what effect was it having on kids who grew up watching it? How could they develop a habit of critical thinking when spending time watching passively? It seemed to be more an ideal means of grooming reliable consumers than developing independent thinkers. Which is why we now have three-to-four minute blocks of ads between eight-to-twelve-minute segments of TV programming.
That kind of facile trust goes beyond merchandising. It has provided easy passage into modern politics for numerous performers, from Ronald Reagan, Sonny Bono, Donald Trump, to yours truly. I honestly believed that my work in public affairs provided my credentials. But it was television’s "Open Sesame" that did the trick.
Is that a good thing?
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.