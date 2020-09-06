Column: See the flowers that bloom

Russian novelist Yevgeny Zamyatin wondered about the possible coincidence of actually seeing flowers that only bloom every hundred or maybe every thousand years and not realizing it. We are all living through a pandemic that the world has not seen for 100 years and, let’s hope, that we may never see again. In the middle of these extraordinary times, it’s hard for many of us to see the flowers blooming in our lives. Maybe we wonder if they will ever bloom again.
In addition to the health, economic, educational, social and political effects of the pandemic, perhaps the most widespread and long-lasting impact of COVID-19 is the negative effect it’s had on our hopes for the future, how it has heightened our anxiety about the health and safety of those we love, and the fear and dread it has perpetuated across the globe. This drag on our mental health makes the pandemic exponentially more difficult to endure.
In direct response to this almost daily assault on our well-being, Vera French recently launched Meeting The Moment: The 2020 Mental Health Challenge. The Challenge runs through World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2020. During the Challenge, we are encouraging people to do just one thing each day for their own mental wellness while supporting Vera French’s efforts to deliver critical community-based mental health services. To help people identify what to do each day, Vera French offers the following five (5) key themes as research-backed guides for daily activities proven to protect and enhance our mental health.
• Breathing is something we do 24-7, but we almost never think about it – unless breathing becomes difficult due to illness. According to the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, "breath control" or breathing techniques that slow down our breathing and make it more intentional, will help us lower our anxiety, increase our threshold for pain, and focus/sharpen our thinking.
• Connecting with friends and loved ones and with nature also has a hugely positive impact on our mental wellness. According to the Harvard Women’s Health Watch, "Scientists are investigating the biological and behavioral factors that account for the health benefits of connecting with others. For example, they've found that it helps relieve harmful levels of stress, which can adversely affect coronary arteries, gut function, insulin regulation and the immune system. Another line of research suggests that caring behaviors trigger the release of stress-reducing hormones. After a thorough review of the existing research, Colin Capaldi and others concluded that "the evidence suggests that exposure to nature is a health and wellbeing promotion strategy that is underutilized (and perhaps unknown) by mental healthcare providers" and noted improvement in mood, emotional functioning and decreased mental distress as some of the proven benefits of spending time in nature.
• Moving or health-appropriate, regular physical activity has been proven to reduce stress, improve our mood and actually make us smarter. Drs. Basso and Suzuki conclude at the end of their exhaustive review of over 250 studies on exercise and brain function, "We show that the three most consistent cognitive/behavioral effects of a single bout of exercise in humans are improved executive functions [smarter], enhanced mood states [happier], and decreased stress levels [more relaxed]." [my comments added]
• Giving of our time and talents, especially in ways that are directed toward others, has incredibly positive implications for our mental wellness. In their 2018 research, Yeung and others found that volunteering was highly correlated with better mental health, better physical health, increased life satisfaction, improved social well-being and fewer depressive symptoms.
• Reflecting or mindfulness involves taking time out of our busy days to think about our progress, count our blessings and/or record our thoughts in a personal journal. In a review of 33 randomized controlled trials with children and adolescents, researchers Darren Dunning and others found mindfulness activities significantly increased attention and decreased depression, anxiety and stress.
As we make our way through these extraordinary times, it is our hope at Vera French that many in the Quad Cities will develop the habit of taking better care of ourselves and our mental health. After all, if we learn something from this pandemic, it may help us catch a glimpse of that flower that only blooms at times like these.
Richard K. Whitaker, Jr., Ph.D., is chief executive officer of the Vera French Community Mental Health Center.
