Column: See the flowers that bloom

Russian novelist Yevgeny Zamyatin wondered about the possible coincidence of actually seeing flowers that only bloom every hundred or maybe every thousand years and not realizing it. We are all living through a pandemic that the world has not seen for 100 years and, let’s hope, that we may never see again. In the middle of these extraordinary times, it’s hard for many of us to see the flowers blooming in our lives. Maybe we wonder if they will ever bloom again.

In addition to the health, economic, educational, social and political effects of the pandemic, perhaps the most widespread and long-lasting impact of COVID-19 is the negative effect it’s had on our hopes for the future, how it has heightened our anxiety about the health and safety of those we love, and the fear and dread it has perpetuated across the globe. This drag on our mental health makes the pandemic exponentially more difficult to endure.