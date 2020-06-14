Column: Servants, not masters

Linick's testimony suggested that he had been examining, first, whether Pompeo had improperly defied a congressional hold on arms sales to Saudi Arabia, and, second, whether Pompeo had misused government resources by asking his senior adviser Toni Porter to do personal errands for him and his wife, Susan.

"We were fulfilling our obligation to review the implementation of the policy" on Saudi arms sales, Linick told Congress. Asked later if he had conducted another review that "was related to Secretary Pompeo and his wife," Linick answered: "All I can say, it was related to the review of allegations relating to misuse of government resources by both of them."

Linick was asked at another point about Porter, a longtime aide to Pompeo when he was a congressman who came to Washington with him in 2017, first at the CIA as chief of protocol and then at State as a senior adviser. Linick declined, saying that discussing Porter would require "getting into matters involving our investigation, and I don't really want to comment on who she is or what she does or anything like that."