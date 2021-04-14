Column: Slamming the door on immigrants

Which suggests how little has changed since Trump left office, despite Biden's warm-and-fuzzy rhetoric.

Asked repeatedly (by me and others) what accounts for Biden's delay, White House officials have struggled to answer. Sometimes they try to blame Trump, complaining that his administration left a system in "disrepair" that requires "rebuilding." No doubt, Trump wrought a lot of damage upon the immigration system, and more resources would be necessary to reach the much higher refugee admissions that Biden claims he wants for the next fiscal year (125,000); currently, there aren't enough people sufficiently far along in the refugee-screening pipeline to meet that goal.

But none of this explains why the few thousand already fully vetted and deemed "travel-ready" by the State Department as of early March have not been allowed in. The only thing preventing their entry is Biden — who refuses to do the right thing and sign a simple document.