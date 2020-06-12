Column: Solve the real problem

Walker exempted police unions from Act 10 because he could not afford the risk of a police strike during the fight over the bill (which turned out to be prescient when 100,000 protesters occupied the state capitol). But he says the time has come to reform collective bargaining for police as well: "I've got to believe that in law enforcement, it's similar to what we found in education. Just about everybody knows who the bad actors are, but because of union rules, they were constantly protected and reassigned."

He says good cops have an interest in eliminating the provisions that protect bad ones. "The overwhelming majority of people in law enforcement are exceptional," he says. "But I also believe that bad actors are a threat to them. As we see [in the case of George Floyd], they get tarnished by the bad actions of a very small percentage of people in the profession, and it makes their already dangerous jobs that much more dangerous."

Walker notes that there are other ways to protect good officers from false accusations of misconduct. "In Wisconsin, I signed a law that says, if there's an officer-related death, that an independent review has to be done. It can't be done by the sheriff's department or the district attorney, it's got to be an independent review." But, he says, the "union's interest is not necessarily a fair process, it's in protecting their members."