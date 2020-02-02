Column: Sorry, Iowa. Georgia should go first

No disrespect to Iowa, but new realities of American life mean that the Hawkeye state should not be the first state to hold an electoral contest for the Democratic Party's nomination. Instead, the state of Georgia should receive that solemn honor.

The 30th most populous state in the union, Iowa holds the honor of being the first state to participate in selecting the president. Candidates who succeed in Iowa have a disproportionate media advantage heading into the New Hampshire primary, another homogeneous state that can set the tone for presidential nominations.

In an ideal world, neither party would prioritize a state with a population that is 90 percent white. But I am leaving the Republican Party out of this discussion since the GOP has decided to place all of its chips on a white nationalist agenda. Until Republicans deviate from this strategy — something their current leader and his party members show no signs of doing — the argument for changing locales of the first caucus state for presidential elections falls to the Democrats, the party that ostensibly should care about respecting and including its rich racial, ethnic and class diversity.

