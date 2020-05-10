Column: Test like the White House does

The weekly covid-19 testing regimen for President Donald Trump and his staff, some of whom are tested even more frequently, is a blueprint for the rest of the country. But the White House has pushed back on experts' calls for a massive surge in testing. The administration's testing czar said last week that proposals to test millions of individuals daily were an "Ivory Tower, unreasonable benchmark," and that "there is absolutely no way on Earth" millions could be tested daily.

To safely reopen the economy, experts say the United States needs about 20 million tests per day: a test for every American about every two weeks. The White House plans, however, call for facilitating testing for about 2% of the population per month. At current rates, it would take more than three years to test everyone in the United States for covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This failure to expand testing places the burden of a hasty reopening squarely on blue-collar Americans — and risks a dangerous second wave later this year.

Testing millions daily can be done. A bipartisan team of experts convened by the Rockefeller Foundation — of which I am a member — drew up plans for scaling up testing from 1 million to 30 million weekly.