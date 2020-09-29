Column: The antibodies of solidarity

We have crisis stacked upon crisis right now: a pandemic, recession, and eviction crisis; a homeland on fire or flooded, exacerbated by climate change; and a reckoning on racial injustice. When I look back, I see a long journey to this point. Fifty years ago, I participated in the very first Earth Day. Thirty years ago, I was involved in starting a housing program here in Davenport for people in precarious situations. In 1987, I participated in a march to end homelessness in 10 years. The good news is that we can come out of this stronger — if we rid ourselves of us vs. them thinking and recognize we are in this together. To adjust Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s famous phrase: The only thing we have to fear is fear of one another.

I am a religious sister and president of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary based in Davenport. My long experience in this community has taught me that everything, and everyone, is connected. The pandemic has made us more aware of our dependence on the people who process food, deliver groceries, collect trash, and provide health care. On a personal level, when I visited my 100-year-old mother in the nursing home I was made acutely cognizant of our interdependence — I could see her only through the window, but I knew how many individuals’ efforts went into keeping her well and enabling our visit. I recognize how vital it is for us to show up for one another with love and support. As Pope Francis said, "If there's one thing we've been able to learn in all this time, it’s that no one is saved alone… An emergency like COVID-19 is defeated in the first place with the antibodies of solidarity."