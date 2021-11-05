Column: The clock is running out on the Democrats

Two names many Democrats hope never to hear again: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia

This is especially the case given Sinema’s lack of transparency. It also is true in light of Manchin’s announcement on Monday that he might not vote for Biden’s $1.8 trillion climate change and social safety net bill. Specifically, Manchin said he had serious reservations about and issues with the president’s proposal, suggesting that liberals in his party were taking an "all or nothing stance" by holding hostage the bipartisan infrastructure bill. He even accused the Democrats of playing a "shell game."

To be clear, I remain glad that Joe Biden is the president of the United States and continue to believe he is the right person to heal the nation and find answers to the threats against democratic government. If nothing else, and policy disagreements notwithstanding, Biden has provided a much needed relief to the previous president, someone who incessantly lied, showed little understanding of the Constitution, disrespected the rule of law and consistently placed his own interests and profit above the needs of the nation and concerns for the American people. In addition, I fully support Biden’s "Build Back Better" agenda and all the good it will do to improve the lives of so many people.