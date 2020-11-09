Column: The clock is still ticking

Among the many things I have tried but failed to understand about fellow baby boomers who voted for Donald Trump: why they support a president who walked away from leadership on climate change.

The big clock keeps ticking, and there's evidence all around us that the future of human life on the planet is in jeopardy, yet tens of millions of our fellow Americans want a president who would rather go golfing than devote any time to climate change.

I wonder about those men and women in their 50s, 60s and 70s: Don't they have children and grandchildren? Aren't they concerned about the world we're leaving them? Aren't they troubled by the prospect of their grandsons and granddaughters facing environmental conditions even more extreme than those we see now?

Haven't most boomers reached the ages when men and women become reflective about their lives?