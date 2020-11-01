Column: The dawning of darkness, or happy days ahead?

As a non-pessimist, I take a slightly different view of what is inevitable. Free will, people. Some of the folks who make the predictions and organize the surveys often have a point they want to make and then go find the evidence to prove their hunches. Even the most dreadful scenarios are often qualified with qualifying modifiers that suggest the possibility of an entirely different result: If current trends continue . . . then, take your pick: thousands will die, cities will burn, Trump will create foreign entanglements to snare his successor, or what have you.

But let's assume that current trends don't continue. Let's pretend for a moment that we're a nation of strong, rational, reasonably informed folks who understand that our democratic republic is only as functional as we are. That is, we're in charge of what does or doesn't happen.

Obviously, we all need to be current on covid-19 statistics and trends, such as encouraging people to (religiously) wear masks, socially distance and avoid situations where contagion is more likely. This isn't hard.

We all need to vote. Again, not hard, though it is getting late.

Perhaps of greatest concern is the specter of post-election violence, regardless of who wins, but this fear is probably overblown.