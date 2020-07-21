Column: The law and order party

President Donald Trump has taken to tweeting "LAW & ORDER!" - no doubt a reflection of his aides' advice that law and order has been a strong card for Republicans (although they might have imagined some messaging less hysterical than "LAW & ORDER!"). Trump bangs that drum loudly, insisting that a radical mob is roaming the country, coming not just for statues but also for your house and children. It is an issue that he certainly wants to highlight, but for a number of reasons, he very likely is helping Democrats to claim the issue of public order and domestic tranquility.

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds:

Biden has a 20-point advantage on who is more trusted to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, a 25-point advantage on race relations and a nine-point advantage on crime and safety.

The second two items are notable because the president and his campaign have embraced a law-and-order message, airing television ads that include clips of urban violence and that portray the former vice president as a captive of left-wing radicals bent on tearing down the country. At a time of heightened racial consciousness, Trump has repeatedly used racist appeals to win support.