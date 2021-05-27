Column: The power of a woman's voice

Other female athletes have also discovered that empowerment. Three members of the German women’s team at the recent European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Switzerland wore unitards that covered their legs, rather than the more skin-baring ones that are typical, in a statement against "sexualization in gymnastics." Male gymnasts typically wear long pants or loose-fitting shorts; why can’t women have that choice as well?

"In our opinion, every gymnast should be able to decide in which type of suit she feels most comfortable — and then do gymnastics," said Elisabeth Seitz, one of the gymnasts.

Then there was the women’s basketball player that made the NCAA scramble after speaking about unequal weight rooms at the women’s basketball tournament in San Antonio in March, compared to that used by the men in Indiana. Literally overnight a single rack of dumbbells was replaced with a variety of other equipment. Other inequities came to light as well, including the type of tests used to see if players had COVID-19, swag bags players received and food choices. The NCAA has since said it is conducting an independent equity analysis of all championships.